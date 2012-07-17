July 17 Electronic connector maker TE
Connectivity Ltd estimated third-quarter revenue below
analysts' expectations and named Robert Hau chief financial
officer.
Hau was the CFO of heating and cooling systems maker Lennox
International Inc.
TE Connectivity, previously called Tyco Electronics, said
its outgoing CFO Terrence Curtin will become president of a new
division that includes businesses such as industrial, energy,
aerospace and defense.
For the third quarter, TE estimated earnings of 60 cents per
share on revenue of $3.5 billion. Excluding items, it estimated
earnings of 79 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 79 cents per
share on revenue of $3.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
TE is scheduled to report quarterly results on July 25.
Shares of the company closed at $31.28 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.