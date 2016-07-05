LIVESTOCK-Cattle rebound on technical buying, lower animal weights

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 18 U.S. cattle futures climbed on Thursday, rising on technical buying and lower animal weights that suggested feedlots were aggressively marketing cattle to meet strong beef packer demand, traders and analysts said. Both Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures were technically oversold after steep losses during the past two weeks. Investment funds were unwinding a record-large bullish bet in cattle am