Oct 11 British clothing company Ted Baker said on Tuesday revenue for 28 weeks to Aug. 13 had risen 14.4 percent to 259.5 million pounds ($322.69 million) led by strong demand and online growth.

** The group, which trades from 470 stores and concessions globally, said UK and Europe retail sales for the period rose 8.5 percent to 131.2 million pounds.

** The company, which opened its first store in Glasgow in 1988, said online sale jumped 29.7 percent to 29.7 million pounds.

** Ted Baker's dresses, suits and shirts, often sporting quirky details such as flowery collars and polka-dotted sleeves, have helped it to stand out from rivals in Britain and, increasingly, overseas.

** Wholesale sales rose 16.7 percent, while licence income surged 23.2 percent.

** The company said full-year results would be second-half weighted. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)