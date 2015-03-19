BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Ted Baker
* Fy profit before tax and exceptionals up 23.7 percent to 49.5 million stg
* Group revenue up 20.4 percent to 387.6 million stg
* Total dividend up 19.6 percent to 40.3p
* Retail has started new year well, encouraged by positive reaction to spring/summer collections
* Capital expenditure in new year anticipated to be at same level as last year at some 26 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)