March 19 Ted Baker

* Fy profit before tax and exceptionals up 23.7 percent to 49.5 million stg

* Group revenue up 20.4 percent to 387.6 million stg

* Total dividend up 19.6 percent to 40.3p

* Retail has started new year well, encouraged by positive reaction to spring/summer collections

* Capital expenditure in new year anticipated to be at same level as last year at some 26 million stg