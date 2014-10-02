BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 60 pct to 110 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent
LONDON Oct 2 Ted Baker Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 33.8 percent to 15.6 million stg
* H1 Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Items up 24.2 pct to 14.4 million stg
* H1 revenue rose 17.4 percent to 182.2 million stg
* Interim dividend up 18.9 percent to 11.3 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent
April 18 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd