June 10 Ted Baker Plc :

* Group revenue rises 17.9 percent for 19 week period from Jan. 26 to June 7

* Retail sales for period were 15.8 percent above same period last year

* Average retail square footage rose by 9.5 percent

* E-commerce business continued to perform very well, with sales increasing 48.1 percent

* Wholesale sales for period were 25.2 percent above same period last year, reflecting good performance from our UK and export business and strong performance from US wholesale business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: