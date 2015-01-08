BRIEF-Delta Plus Group Q1 revenue up at 54.1 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Ted Baker Plc
* Posts 22.8 percent increase in retail sales for 8 weeks from nov 9 to jan 3
* Average retail square footage rose by 9.2 percent over the period to 331,208 sq.ft
* Gross margins were in line with expectations
* Sales since christmas have been particularly strong and expects to end year with a clean stock position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.8 MILLION LIRA ($502,512.56) VERSUS 1.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO