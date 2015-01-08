Jan 8 Ted Baker Plc

* Posts 22.8 percent increase in retail sales for 8 weeks from nov 9 to jan 3

* Average retail square footage rose by 9.2 percent over the period to 331,208 sq.ft

* Gross margins were in line with expectations

* Sales since christmas have been particularly strong and expects to end year with a clean stock position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)