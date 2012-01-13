* 8 weeks to Jan 7 retail sales up 15.7 pct

* Gross margins in line with expectations, no pre-Xmas discounting

* FY profit to meet expectations

LONDON, Jan 13 British designer brand Ted Baker said it would meet forecasts for year profit after a sharp rise in sales over the Christmas period put it firmly in the festive winners' camp.

The group said on Friday its retail sales increased 15.7 percent in the eight weeks to Jan. 7, driven by a 7.3 percent rise in new space.

It said gross margins were in line with expectations and, as in previous years, there was no significant promotional activity pre-Christmas.

"We have been very pleased with the performance across all of our markets," it said, adding it expected year to Jan. 28 pretax profit to be in line with expectations.

Plans for 2012 include a store on Fifth Avenue, New York as well as openings of first stores in Tokyo and Beijing.

Shares in Ted Baker, which have risen 7 percent over the last year, closed Thursday at 700 pence, valuing the business at 291 million pounds ($445.8 million).