* Full-year retail sales up 14 percent
* Profit before tax/exceptional items up 12 pct
* Total dividend 23.4 pence, up 14 pct
* Shares down 2.2 percent
By Clare Kane
LONDON, March 21 British designer clothing brand
Ted Baker said it was to expand in Asia and North
America to tap fast-growing demand, as it reported a 14 percent
rise in full-year retail sales.
"When you are new into a market, and you are winning
business, you are less affected by the macroeconomic backdrop,"
finance director Lindsay Page told Reuters on Wednesday,
referring to Spain, where unemployment stands at 23 percent.
Ted Baker saw U.S. retail sales jump 63 percent to 21.8
million pounds ($35 million) in the 52 weeks to Jan. 28 and
plans to open a new store on Fifth Avenue, New York in July and
around 20 further concessions around the country.
It opened a store in Tokyo last week and plans openings in
China and South Korea later this year, and further concessions
in Ireland and Spain, key European markets alongside France.
Ted Baker, which started as a menswear brand in Glasgow in
1987, said sales in its home market and the rest of Europe rose
8.7 percent to 149 million pounds in the 52 weeks to Jan. 28.
"Interestingly, the best selling styles for us tend to be
pretty consistent across the world," Page said, adding Ted
Baker's home market remained remarkably resilient.
The brand escaped the worst of the economic downturn that
has hit British retailers hard as consumers rein in spending
because of rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures.
QUALITY, PRICING
"What they have historically talked about is double the
quality compared to some of the higher end brands at half the
price. They have put even further effort into design and price
compared to before," Singer Capital Markets analyst Matthew
McEachran said.
"There is probably a growing customer base coming from the
luxury end as their collections broaden out and as awareness
increases amongst that customer group," he said, upgrading the
company's shares to a 'Buy' and raising his target price to 920
pence from 765 pence.
Ted Baker said full-year pretax profit rose 0.1 percent to
24.3 million pounds, compared with a forecast for 26.6 million
provided by the company.
Profit before tax and exceptional costs rose 12 percent to
27.1 million pounds. The company said exceptional costs included
rent for stores that had not yet started trading and a provision
for bad and doubtful debts in Greece.
The total dividend was raised 14 percent to 23.4 pence.
Ted Baker shares were down 2.2 percent at 770.5 pence at
1050 GMT. They had risen 21 percent since the beginning of the
year to close at 787.5 pence on Tuesday.