BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 Ted Baker PLC : * FY profit before tax and exceptional costs up 16.5 percent to 31.5 million
STG * Group revenue up 18.0 percent to 254.5 million STG, retail sales up 19.4
percent to 208.0 million STG * The new financial year has started well at this early stage, particularly in
the UK
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China