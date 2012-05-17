May 17 Teekay Corp, a crude oil and
petroleum product transporter, posted a narrower-than-expected
quarterly loss on higher spot tanker rates and contributions
from recently acquired vessels.
The company said crude tanker rates strengthened during the
first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in global oil
production and longer voyage distances.
Teekay, along with Marubeni Corp, bought A.P.
Moller-Maersk's liquefied natural gas (LNG)
shipping unit last October and followed that up by buying three
floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units from
Sevan Marine ASA last October.
First-quarter net income attributable to Teekay stockholders
was $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$29.7 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted loss was 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent $456.9 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a
loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $469.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teekay shares, which have lost 14 percent of their value so
far this year, closed at $30.60 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.