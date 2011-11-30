* Aeropostale sees Q3 EPS $0.35-$0.38 vs est $0.43

* American Eagle sees Q4 EPS $0.40-$0.44 vs est $0.39

* Aeropostale says "remain cautious' in outlook

* American Eagle says Thanksgiving sales driven by higher traffic, conversion

Nov 30 Teen clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc and its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc struck discordant notes as they entered the critical holiday season, which is likely to be marked by heavy discounting and shrinking margins.

While Aeropostale projected lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, American Eagle gave a strong forecast for the period driven by brisk Thanksgiving sales.

Aeropostale, which sells more affordable clothes than its peers Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle, has so far been a laggard this holiday season as it struggles with excessive inventory and discounts heavily to sell them.

"We are making incremental progress ... by bringing more color and fashion to our merchandise assortment, managing our inventories appropriately and controlling our expenses carefully," Aeropostale Chief Executive Thomas Johnson said in a statement.

"However, we are not satisfied with our overall performance, and we remain cautious in our outlook."

In contrast, American Eagle said the strong sales it saw over the Thanksgiving weekend were likely to continue through the rest of the holiday quarter and make up for high raw material costs and discounts.

Clothes retailers are banking on discounts to boost sales and overcome a margin squeeze during the holiday season, which typically accounts for about 30 percent of annual sales.

For Black Friday, Aeropostale marked down prices by about 60 percent on its merchandise, much more than Abercrombie and American Eagle.

For the fourth quarter, which accounts for sales during the holiday season, Aeropostale expects to earn 35-38 cents a share, below analysts' estimate of 43 cents.

Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh-based American Eagle said it expects to earn 40-44 cents a share in the fourth quarter, while analysts, on average, were expecting 39 cents a share.

"As the value retailer in the space, Aeropostale has less pricing power and they are being hurt more by product costs, so they are out to stay very conservative with their outlook," Linda Tsai, senior softline retail analyst at ITG Investment Research said in a call before the company posted results.

However, Aeropostale's third quarter profit of $0.30 a share beat estimates by two cents. It had earlier forecast earnings of $0.27- $0.28 a share.

Shares of the company fell 3.6 percent after the markets closed. American Eagle closed up 3.6 percent at $13.91.