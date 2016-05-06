May 6 Teijin Ltd :

* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 413.8 yen per share from 417 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 406.8 yen per share from 410 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

* Says adjustments with effective date from April 1

