Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
May 6 Teijin Ltd :
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 413.8 yen per share from 417 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 406.8 yen per share from 410 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says adjustments with effective date from April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oMG6i4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 19 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 24