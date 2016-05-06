BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Teijin Ltd :
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 413.8 yen per share from 417 yen per share for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says the co adjusts the conversion price to 406.8 yen per share from 410 yen per share for the 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
* Says adjustments with effective date from April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oMG6i4
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq