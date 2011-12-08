Dec 9 General Motors Co has signed an agreement with Japanese chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturer Teijin Ltd to jointly develop carbon fiber automobile parts, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

Teijin will set up a research and development facility in the United States early next year where researchers from both companies will try to bring fibre-based, light-weight parts to the mass-market as early as 2015, the daily said.

Carbon fibre parts, such as frames, roofs and hoods, can cut vehicle weight by more than 20 percent, saving fuel and helping companies meet tighter emission norms, the business daily said.

The partnership, likely to benefit from Teijin's technology that reduces the time needed to form carbon fibre products, may also establish a manufacturing joint venture, the Nikkei added.

GM's rivals, BMW and Daimler AG, have already forged similar carbon fibre partnerships with Teijin's Japanese competitors such as Toray Industries Inc and Mitsubishi Rayon, the daily said.

Carbon fibre is 75 percent lighter and 10 times stronger than ordinary steel, but is used only in high-end vehicles due to its high manufacturing cost.