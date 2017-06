A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Tejas Networks (TEJS.NS) rose as much as 3.6 percent on their market debut on Tuesday after the company raised 7.7 billion rupees ($119.56 million) via an initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the telecom equipment company were trading up 1.3 percent at 260.45 rupees, as of 0439 GMT, compared with their issue price of 257 rupees. The IPO was subscribed 1.88 times.

($1 = 64.4050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)