ISTANBUL, April 19 Kuwait's Burgan Bank , having bought 70 percent of Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen earlier this month, has agreed to buy the remaining 29.26 percent from Tekfen Holding, the Turkish group said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Tekfen gave no other details.

Earlier this month, Tekfen's Greek partner EFG Eurobank announced that it was selling its Turkish arm to Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal.

Burgan is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO).

Eurobank Tekfen was put up for sale in July, as EFG Eurobank, Greece's second largest bank, sought to strengthen its capital base.

