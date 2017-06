ISTANBUL May 10 Tekfen, a Turkish builder and agriculture company, on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 92.4 million lira ($52 million).

Sales were 1.02 billion lira in the first three months of the year, compared with 689.9 million lira a year ago, according to an income statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.7944 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)