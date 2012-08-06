GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Teknosa, a Turkish consumer electronics retail chain, said on Monday that it mandated broker HSBC Yatirim to advise on possible buyouts in the consumer electronics sector.
Teknosa's growth strategy is both organic and through acquisitions, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)