BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
May 11 Tekom Technologies :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.8 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$64,163,000 in total
* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share
* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 3,377,000 shares in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLV9
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.