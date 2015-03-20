BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
(Refiles to fix instrument code in first paragraph)
ISTANBUL, March 20 Chinese authorities have given Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Turkey's Tekstilbank from GSD Holdings, the Turkish lender said on Friday.
Tekstilbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that China Banking Regulatory Commission had approved the sale, while approval from Turkey's banking watchdog was still pending. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres