FRANKFURT Jan 14 U.S. aerospace components
maker Transdigm and European buyout groups Cinven
and EQT are all exploring an acquisition of cargo
handler Telair in a potential $700-800 million deal, two people
familiar with the transaction said.
Aviation support company AAR Corp has asked for
final bids for its Germany-headquartered business by late
January or early February, the sources said.
U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell and aviation
firm Triumph are also considering making final bids for
Telair, one of the sources said.
Telair has annual core earnings (EBITDA) of about $70
million and the company could fetch more than ten times that,
the sources said.
Previously, sources had said that Telair may be valued at up
to $1 billion in a potential sale.
Telair's workers fear that a sale to an industry player may
cause severe job cuts as seen after TransDigm's acquisition of a
Telair unit in 2010, an employee representative said.
Telair, Honeywell, Cinven and EQT declined to comment, while
Transdigm and Triumph were not available for comment.
Previously owned by Teleflex, Telair was sold to AAR
along with Nordisk Aviation Products in 2011 for a combined $280
million.
Telair designs, manufactures and supports on-board baggage
and cargo systems, such as its "Sliding Carpet" device, for
companies including Airbus and Boeing.
Since the 2011 acquisition Telair has bought Germany's PFW
Aerospace, boosting its loading-system assets.
Telair's low capital expenditure and ability to free up cash
quickly makes it attractive to private equity bidders, sources
familiar with the asset have said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Keith Weir)