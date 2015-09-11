(Repeats to additional snaps with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor said on Friday they were withdrawing plans to merge their businesses in Denmark.

"The companies have not been able to agree with the European Commission on acceptable conditions to go ahead with their plan to create a robust mobile operator," TeliaSonera and Telenor said in separate identical statements.

The two companies, which had agreed in December to merge their Danish operations, said they would continue to review their options in Denmark. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)