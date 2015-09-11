BRIEF-China Parenting Network says co entered into MoU on strategic cooperation
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor said on Friday they were withdrawing plans to merge their businesses in Denmark.
"The companies have not been able to agree with the European Commission on acceptable conditions to go ahead with their plan to create a robust mobile operator," TeliaSonera and Telenor said in separate identical statements.
The two companies, which had agreed in December to merge their Danish operations, said they would continue to review their options in Denmark. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds