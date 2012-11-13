* Global mobile network gear market shrank 11 pct y/y in Q3
-Dell'Oro
* Ericsson share slips to 34 pct, Huawei stable at 22 pct
* Nokia Siemens share rises to 20 pct, overtakes Alcatel
HELSINKI, Nov 13 Nokia Siemens Networks
made strong gains in the mobile telecom equipment
market in the third quarter, narrowing the gap with market
leaders Ericsson and Huawei, telecoms
industry research firm Dell'Oro said on Tuesday.
Nokia Siemens reported record third quarter profits last
month on the back of deals to help build new high-speed wireless
technology networks. This marked a major turnaround for the
partnership that has hurt profits at owners Nokia and
Siemens since it was set up in 2007.
"Nokia Siemens Networks had a good quarter driven by
revenues that were recognised with KDDI and Softbank," said
Dell'Oro analyst Stefan Pongratz.
Nokia Siemens' overall market share rose to 20 percent from
18 percent last quarter, Dell'Oro said. It also estimated the
venture overtook Alcatel-Lucent's No. 2 position in
the high-speed wireless technology network market.
Market leader Ericsson saw its overall share slip to 34
percent from 35.5 percent in the previous quarter, while No. 2
Huawei's share was unchanged at 22 percent, Dell'Oro said.
Telecom equipment makers are all facing pricing pressures
and slower spending by telecoms companies. The overall market
shrank 11 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, Dell'Oro
said.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki. Editing by Jane Merriman)