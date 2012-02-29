MILAN Feb 29 Shareholders in Telco, the
vehicle controlling Telecom Italia, have agreed to
renew their shareholder pact for three years to end-February
2015, Telco said in a statement on Wednesday.
Telco shareholders also committed themselves to refinancing
pro-rata Telco debt that expires but will also seek an agreement
with banks over a refinancing package that reduces their outlay,
the statement said.
Shareholders of Telco, which has a debt of 3.4 billion
euros, are Assicurazioni Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo
, Mediobanca and Spain's Telefonica.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)