* Telecom Italia CDS hits fresh year high
* Analysts warn on downgrade to junk
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Telecom Italia's
debt against default rose on Monday, while spreads on its cash
bonds widened on news that British telecoms firm Vodafone is
suing the company for EUR1bn, accusing it of abusing its
dominant position in Italy.
The Italian company's five-year CDS, already under pressure
following weak earnings last week, was 30bp wider at 400bp by
0915GMT - taking out the triple top of 383bp hit on July 17,
June 24 and March 29 - its widest level since September 2012,
and prompting more warnings that its ratings could slip into
junk territory.
"While disputes between telecoms operators are relatively
frequent, the timing of this announcement is unhelpful for
Telecom Italia," Mizuho credit strategists wrote in a note.
On Friday, the debt-laden company downgraded guidance for
full-year 2013, citing the difficult economic situation, tough
competition in the domestic mobile market, and adverse
regulation.
A Vodafone spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters on Sunday
that the civil action in Milan stated that Telecom Italia
committed a series of abuses from 2008 to 2013, "with the
intention and effect of impeding growth in competition in the
Italian fixed-line market".
Telecom Italia rejected the claim saying it was confident it
would demonstrate the "total correctness" of its behaviour.
"Any headline that increases the potential of further cash
outflows at Telecom Italia is likely to put additional pressure
on its Baa3 negative rating at Moody's and increase the risk of
sub-investment grade ratings," said Mizuho.
BNP Paribas credit analysts warned last week that a
downgrade to Ba1 by Moody's appears inevitable unless Telecom
Italia takes substantial action via capital increases, or the
sale of TIM Brazil.
TITIM's liquid euro cash curve was also bid about 20-30bp
wider on Tradeweb. Its 7.75% EUR750m hybrid was 4.8bp wider, bid
at a cash price of 96.8 according to Tradeweb, versus its 99.5
launch price in March.
"The story now is TI - under some big pressure following a
poor set of results at the end of last week; increased fears of
a rating downgrade; potential for a move into HY indices;
reduced equity credit of hybrid if junked by Moody's due to yet
another hybrid methodology change; and, being sued for a billion
by Vodafone," said Suki Mann, a credit strategist at Societe
Generale.
"When it rains, it really pours - and here is a company, to
save investment grade status, that needs that get out of jail
for free card sharpish."