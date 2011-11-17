ROME Nov 17 Italian telecoms authority
AGCOM approved a new plan for reducing so-called mobile
termination rates, the fees mobile phone companies charge other
operators to terminate calls on their networks, the agency said
on Thursday.
It said the so-called "glide path", the timetable for
bringing down rates gradually, would begin from July 1, 2012 and
bring the three mobile operators, Vodafone, Telecom Italia, H3G
and Wind into line by July 2013.
It said the rate would have to come down from current levels
of 3.50 cents a minute charged by H3G and 2.50 cents charged by
the other operators to 0.98 cents a minute for all three by July
1, 2013.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)