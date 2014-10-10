FRANKFURT Oct 10 German cable operator Tele
Columbus has delayed its plans for an initial public
offering amid a slump in European shares as concerns over the
German and global economies mounted, sources told Reuters on
Friday.
Germany's third-largest cable operator, which is owned by
several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial
restructuring, was due to publish its prospectus for the 300
million euro floatation on Friday, but decided to postpone, two
people familiar with the deal said.
Tele Columbus joins German property company TLG Immobilien
and online classifieds group Scout24, who decided on Thursday to
postpone their planned stock market debuts by several days due
to volatile market conditions, according to people familiar with
the deals.
The German blue chip index, which had soared to a
record high of 10,051 points in June, fell 2.2 percent on
Friday, recovering slightly after hitting its lowest level since
October 2013 earlier in the session.
Investors have become cautious after shares of Germany's
Rocket Internet and online fashion group Zalando
plunged after their IPOs last week.
Shares in Zalando are down about a quarter since their
market debut and Rocket Internet shares are trading down almost
a fifth.
Earlier this week, Tele Columbus decided to stick to its
plans arguing its business model and the market it operates in
are different from those of the two e-commerce companies.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by Arno Schuetze)