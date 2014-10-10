FRANKFURT Oct 10 German cable operator Tele Columbus has delayed its plans for an initial public offering amid a slump in European shares as concerns over the German and global economies mounted, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Germany's third-largest cable operator, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, was due to publish its prospectus for the 300 million euro floatation on Friday, but decided to postpone, two people familiar with the deal said.

Tele Columbus joins German property company TLG Immobilien and online classifieds group Scout24, who decided on Thursday to postpone their planned stock market debuts by several days due to volatile market conditions, according to people familiar with the deals.

The German blue chip index, which had soared to a record high of 10,051 points in June, fell 2.2 percent on Friday, recovering slightly after hitting its lowest level since October 2013 earlier in the session.

Investors have become cautious after shares of Germany's Rocket Internet and online fashion group Zalando plunged after their IPOs last week.

Shares in Zalando are down about a quarter since their market debut and Rocket Internet shares are trading down almost a fifth.

Earlier this week, Tele Columbus decided to stick to its plans arguing its business model and the market it operates in are different from those of the two e-commerce companies.

