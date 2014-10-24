LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 24 German cable operator
Tele Columbus has cancelled loan refinancing talks
after pulling a planned initial public offering (IPO), two
sources familiar with the matter said.
Tele Columbus had planned to raise about 300 million euros
($380 million) from the IPO to reduce debt and bring down its
financial leverage to about 3.5 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
It had also been in talks with banks about a 500 million
euro loan refinancing, including a 375 million euro loan,
paying, 50 million euro revolving credit and a 75 million
capital expenditure facility.
"The refinancing was subject to the IPO. And the likelihood
that an IPO will take place this year is currently very, very
low," one of the sources said on Friday, citing choppy market
conditions.
Faltering investor appetite for European stock market
listings has already forced German online classifieds group
Scout24, French energy services company Spie and British bank
Aldermore to delay planned
listings.
Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds
after a financial restructuring, is Germany's third-largest
cable operator behind Liberty Global's Unitymedia
Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland.
(1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin, Alexander Hübner and Arno
Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)