FRANKFURT Jan 13 German cable operator Tele
Columbus is determined to go ahead with its share
market flotation later this month and does not intend to
adopting a dual track approach by also seeking to sell the
company to a third party, Chief Executive Ronny Verhelst said on
Tuesday.
"I can definitely rule out a dual track," Verhelst said.
Tele Columbus's owners, a group of investment funds which
took over following a financial restructuring in 2010, have
tried but failed to sell the company in the past, with a deal
with rival Kabel Deutschland collapsing in 2013 due
to the objections of the competition regulators.
On Monday Germany's third-largest cable company behind
Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and Kabel
Deutschland set the price range for its shares,
which it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on
January 23, at between 8 and 12 euros ($9 and $14) each.
Verhelst also said that the company is planning to offer
mobile telecom services for the first time this year to
diversify its business model, which is currently focused on
selling TV, internet and telephony services via fixed lines.
At the middle of the price range, the IPO will give Tele
Columbus a market capitalisation of 530 million euros, while 88
percent of the shares will be in the hands of free float
investors after the deal.
In floating, Tele Columbus wants to raise funds to cut debt
and increase financial flexibility for growth, with the IPO
comprising 37.5 million new shares and up to 19 million existing
shares.
($1 = 0.8457 euros)
