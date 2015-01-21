LONDON Jan 21 The initial public offering (IPO)
of German cable operator Tele Columbus is likely to price at 10
euros a share, the middle of its range, after investors were
told that orders below that price risked missing out, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The company, which is selling both new and existing shares,
had set a price range of 8-12 euros a share. A price of 10 euros
would give the business an implied market capitalization of 567
million euros ($656 million) if the the over-allotment option is
exercised.
The Frankfurt deal is being run by JP Morgan and
Goldman Sachs. BoA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg
are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8645 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; editing by Pamela
Barbaglia)