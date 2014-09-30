FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German cable operator Tele
Columbus said it planned to raise at least 300
million euros ($381 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock
exchange by the end of the year.
The company, which is owned by several hedge funds and
credit funds following a financial restructuring, said it would
sell new and existing shares in the initial public offering and
was aiming for Frankfurt's Prime Standard market.
(1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro)
