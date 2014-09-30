FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German cable operator Tele Columbus said it planned to raise at least 300 million euros ($381 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of the year.

The company, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, said it would sell new and existing shares in the initial public offering and was aiming for Frankfurt's Prime Standard market. (1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)