(Adds share price reaction, analyst comment)
By Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Tele2 AB has warned
of slower growth in Sweden and Russia this year after reporting
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, joining European telecom
peers in the doldrums.
Its shares slumped to a three-year low.
Telecoms companies in Europe have been struggling with
slower growth, tough competition and regulatory pressures,
trends which Nordic firms had resisted. Yet both Tele2 and rival
TeliaSonera AB have now been hit by a squeeze on
margins and higher costs.
Tele2 said on Tuesday its core profit had fallen 7 percent
in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower margins, and by 2 percent
for the full year. It said it expected a slowdown in Russia and
Sweden in 2013 due to pressure from competition and, in Sweden,
a shift from pre-paid customers to long-term contracts.
"Revenues in Sweden and Russia in the fourth quarter and
even the guidance for 2013 ... are below market expectations and
our estimates," said Thomas Heath, analyst at Handelsbanken.
Last week, TeliaSonera had reported a fall in core profit on
flat sales, as growth in emerging markets failed to keep up with
a decline in revenue in the Nordic region and rising costs.
Tele2 said Sweden continued to grow during the fourth
quarter, but the demand for smartphones had meant increased
subsidy costs, hurting margins.
"The demand for high-end smartphones is costly in the short
term, but has a positive impact on the operations in the longer
term," Tele2 said in a statement.
SLOWER GROWTH
Shares in Tele2 were down 10 percent at 102.90 crowns at
1104 GMT, having touched a low of 102 euros, their lowest since
February 2010.
The group also forecast slower revenue growth this year in
its Swedish mobile operations, expecting a maximum increase of
around 3 percent against growth of 5 percent in 2012. Core
profit is expected to be roughly flat.
Tele2 Chief Executive Mats Granryd, however, said that in
forecasting continued revenue growth, the company stuck out
among rivals such as TeliaSonera which has forecast flat revenue
this year.
"We are the salmon swimming against the current," Granryd
said, though he added there would likely be continued pressure
on margins, both in Sweden and in Russia, now Tele2's largest
market.
In Russia, Tele2 said it would continue to focus on
expanding its customer base and would maintain a high level of
spending on marketing.
But as its operations in Russia mature, growth there is also
slowing. Tele2 expects Russian revenue to reach between 13.7 and
13.8 billion crowns in 2013, against 13 billion in 2012, with
core profit at 4.8 to 4.9 billion versus 4.7 billion.
Tele2's fourth quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 2.7 billion
crowns compared with a forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll
of analysts and with last year's 2.9 billion.
($1 = 6.3108 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)