* Tele2 cuts guidance as customers move to data

* Sees 2015 EBITDA of 6.7 to 7.3 bln SEK vs earlier at least 8.3 bln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 cut its guidance for 2015 on Tuesday, saying a faster than expected move by customers to new data-focused price plans and a shift to data from voice would weigh on earnings.

Tele2, Sweden's second biggest operator after TeliaSonera , said this trend would be positive in the long term, as it would let operators charge for data based on the actual use by subscribers rather than offer flat-rate packages.

"In the medium term, however, this will lead to higher operational costs and further price pressure since Tele2 will have to spend more time and effort into moving its customers to the next generation of mobile services," the company said in a statement.

Tele2 said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2015 of 6.7 to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns versus an earlier forecast of at least 8.3 billion ($1.30 billion).

It also cut its revenue guidance for 2015 to 32.5 to 33.5 billion crowns versus an earlier forecast of at least 35.6 billion.

Tele2's new profit guidance was below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, who had already taken a more cautious view than the company, predicting core profit of 7.5 billion in 2015 on revenue of 32.8 billion.

Tele2 also said the dividend for 2013 would amount to around 4.40 crowns per share, below the 5.05 crowns seen by analysts.

Third-quarter EBITDA was 1.52 billion crowns compared with a mean forecast of 1.62 billion and 1.77 billion a year ago.

Tele2's underlying mobile revenues in Sweden - the company's biggest market accounting for about 40 percent of sales - rose 1 percent year-on-year, slowing from a rise of 4 percent in the second quarter.

($1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)