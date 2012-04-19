(Adds details, TeliaSonera)
STOCKHOLM, April 19 Telecoms firm Tele2
nudged down profitability expectations for key
markets Sweden and Russia on Wednesday as it and bigger rival
TeliaSonera reported earnings below expectations due
to competition and price pressure.
Both firms are banking on increasing use of smartphones and
data as well as emerging markets to drive growth. While Tele2
slightly cut its outlook, TeliaSonera, the bigger incumbent,
stuck to its forecast for 2012.
Tele2, the cut price upstart which has aimed to challenge
TeliaSonera, suffered most from a price war in Sweden, after
Hutchison Whampoa's "3" operator launched a smartphone
deal. Tele2 later rushed to better the offering.
"The price war waged indicates a change in the context of
our business; we must continue to adjust to this new reality
organisationally, effectively and efficiently," Tele2 chief
executive Mats Granryd said in a statement.
He said the company had acted by "protecting our price and
value position". Growth driver Russia was also affected by
increased competition and marketing costs to get in customers.
Tele2's first quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion crowns
($380.99 million) versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last
year's 2.54 billion.
Tele2 said it expected a Swedish mobile EBITDA margin this
year of 30 to 32 percent, less than the 33-35 percent earlier
forecast. In Russia, it expected a margin for its total
operations of 37 to 39 percent, rather than 39-40 percent.
Though TeliaSonera did not take part in the Swedish price
war, it suffered from "heavy price competition" in Denmark and
falls in the average price per minute in Norway, it said.
It reported a surprise drop in EBITDA, excluding
non-recurring items, to 8.82 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from
last year's 8.89 billion crowns, and less than the average
forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
Showing the critical role smartphones are playing in
operators' offerings, TeliaSonera said it expected the average
user to consume 3 Gigabytes of data monthly in five years,
versus 300 Megabytes today.
($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)