PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects third paragraph to show flat profits in Sweden in 2013 not a fall in profit)
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted fourth-quarter earnings lower than forecast on Tuesday hurt by lower margins in its Swedish business.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($427.84 million) compared with a forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 2.9 billion.
The company forecast that profit in Russia - its key growth market - would continue to increase this year, but mobile operations in Sweden would be roughly flat. ($1 = 6.3108 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; EDiting by David Cowell)
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday it's second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.