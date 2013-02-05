(Corrects third paragraph to show flat profits in Sweden in 2013 not a fall in profit)

STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted fourth-quarter earnings lower than forecast on Tuesday hurt by lower margins in its Swedish business.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($427.84 million) compared with a forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 2.9 billion.

The company forecast that profit in Russia - its key growth market - would continue to increase this year, but mobile operations in Sweden would be roughly flat. ($1 = 6.3108 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; EDiting by David Cowell)