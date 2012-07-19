STOCKHOLM, July 19 Nordic and emerging market
telecoms firm Tele2 posted quarterly earnings
roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday and said conditions
were competitive in its home markets.
Tele2's second-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish
crowns ($388.83 million) versus the average forecast of 2.8
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 2.8
billion.
The company said it was on track to hit the top end of its
2012 subscriber target in Russia - its key growth market - while
in Sweden Tele2 indicated it would come in at the lower end of
its revenue growth forecast this year.
($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns)
