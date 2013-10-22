STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 cut its long-term guidance for sales and earnings on Tuesday after posting a third quarter core profit that fell short of market expectations.

Tele2 said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2015 of 6.7 to 7.3 billion Swedish crowns versus an earlier forecast of at least 8.3 billion ($1.30 billion).

Tele2 also said the dividend for 2013 would amount to around 4.40 crowns per share.

Tele2's EBITDA in the third quarter was 1.52 billion crowns compared with a forecast of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.77 billion a year ago.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/vym93v ($1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)