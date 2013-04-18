STOCKHOLM, April 18 Nordic and emerging market
telecoms firm Tele2 said it was on track to meet
full-year guidance on earnings and sales after posting
first-quarter earnings marginally ahead of market expectations
on Thursday.
The results were the group's first since selling its Russia
unit for $3.5 billion.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.49 billion Swedish crowns ($229.23
million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts and 1.51 billion a year ago.
Earlier this month, Tele2 completed the sale of its Russian
operations to bank VTB Group. Russia was its biggest
region by revenues and profit.
($1 = 6.5000 Swedish crowns)