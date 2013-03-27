BRIEF-Winfull Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB Group in a $3.5 billion deal and would return much of the money to its shareholders.
"Tele2 AB has agreed to sell Tele2 Russia to VTB Group in a cash transaction comprising $2.4 billion in equity value and $1.15 billion in net debt," the company said in a statement.
Tele2 issued new growth targets and said it would buy back shares worth around 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.92 billion).
($1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have r
* Exec says sees no nasty surprises in terms of NPLs after subsidiaries merger