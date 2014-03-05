BRIEF-Union Semiconductor Equipment signs contract worth 5.98 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.98 billion won contract to provide semiconductor equipment
STOCKHOLM, March 5 Tele2 :
* Evaluating strategic opportunities for Tele2 Norway
* Says ABG Sundal Collier holding ASA has been hired to advise on the different options
* Says among the possible options are entering a strategic partnership, divesting Tele2 Norway to one or several parties, or continuing growing the business organically Link to statement: [r.reuters.com/zed47v] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm news room)
April 28 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd :