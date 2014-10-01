REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) -
* Ice and tele2 norway sign an agreement on frequency lease and purchase of infrastructure
* Ice to purchase parts of Tele2's mobile network infrastructure if competition authority approves TeliaSonera's acquisition of Tele2 Norway.
* Agreement gives Tele2 Norway access to 5 MHz in 900 band from Oct 1, 2014 to April 1, 2015.
* Telia said in July it planned to buy Tele2 Norway for 5.1 bln SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.