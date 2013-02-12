BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Tele2 : * Tele2 AB issues Swedish krona bond * Says successfully placed a 7 year bond in the Swedish bond market * Says has successfully completed the issuance of a 7 year SEK 250 million bond
in the Swedish bond market. the issue has a floating rate coupon of 3M stibor
+2.45 percent
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)