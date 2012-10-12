STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Tele2 : * Tele2 AB will report one off items in Q3 2012 * Says will report one off items of SEK 538 million negatively affecting EBIT

in Q3 * Says SEK 88 million is attributable to impairment of goodwill in Tele2

croatia and SEK 162 million is attributable to an impairment of other fixed

assets in Tele2 croatia * Says has been a party to arbitration proceedings in Stockholm regarding a

share option agreement * Says arbitral tribunal did not rule in favour of Tele2 and the operating

profit for Q3 will be negatively affected by SEK 288 million