STOCKHOLM, April 2 Tele2 : * Says board of directors' decision to enter into Tele2 Russia deal was made in

full awareness of all strategic options available to Tele2 with respect to

its Russian business * Says terms of the transaction include provisions under which Tele2 AB has

rights to half of the net cash profits obtained by the vtb group from certain

types of transfers of Tele2 Russia shares and assets to non-vtb group

entities