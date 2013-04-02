BRIEF-Route1 Inc files complaint against Airwatch LLC
* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent
STOCKHOLM, April 2 Tele2 : * Says board of directors' decision to enter into Tele2 Russia deal was made in
full awareness of all strategic options available to Tele2 with respect to
its Russian business * Says terms of the transaction include provisions under which Tele2 AB has
rights to half of the net cash profits obtained by the vtb group from certain
types of transfers of Tele2 Russia shares and assets to non-vtb group
entities
* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent
* Finisar Corporation appoints Helene Simonet as new director
* Facebook Inc - starting to roll out new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos users take - Blog