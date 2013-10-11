STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Tele2 : * Changes credit facility agreement * Says Tele2 has together with its 12 core banks reduced the syndicated

revolving credit facility from EUR 1,200 million to EUR 800 million * Says the final maturity of the facility has been extended one year, to May

2018 * Says the new facility has a more suitable size for Tele2, following the sale

of Tele2 Russia