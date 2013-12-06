BRIEF-Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce production of Aisin's new automotive devices
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Tele2 : * Tele2 Norway does not obtain frequencies in the norwegian spectrum auction * Says Tele2 Norway will now continue its network operations with frequency
resources in the 900 and 2100 mhz band, while seeking the opportunity to
obtain available resources in the 1800 mhz band * Says Tele2 will be able to utilize its existing frequencies to roll out 4g
services
* Tower semiconductor and Aisin Seiki Co announce volume production of Aisin's new generation automotive devices for automotive body products
* Unit entered into a technology collaboration agreement with XOX Wallet sdn. Bhd