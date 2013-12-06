STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Tele2 : * Tele2 Norway does not obtain frequencies in the norwegian spectrum auction * Says Tele2 Norway will now continue its network operations with frequency

resources in the 900 and 2100 mhz band, while seeking the opportunity to

obtain available resources in the 1800 mhz band * Says Tele2 will be able to utilize its existing frequencies to roll out 4g

services