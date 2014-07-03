BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
STOCKHOLM, July 3 Tele2 : * Tele2 and Netcomm Wireless Ltd announce partnership to create new Machine-to-Machine (M2M)/Internet of Things (IoT) opportunities for vertical markets
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 2,805 won/share from 3,230 won/share, effective Jan. 22
* LG Display says sees 2017 industry panel demand increasing by 5 percent in surface area terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)