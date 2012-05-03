BRIEF-Pandora raises $480 million with new investment from Sirius- CNBC reporter
* Pandora raises $480 million with new investment from Sirius.also sells ticket fly for $200 million- CNBC reporter Source
May 3 Tele2 AB : * Nomura cuts Tele2 AB price target to Sek 138 from Sek 145; rating neutral
TOKYO, June 9 Toshiba Corp said that Western Digital Corp CEO Steve Milligan met with its executives on Friday but failed to dispel concerns about the U.S. firm's proposal to buy Toshiba's prized chip unit.