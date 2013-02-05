PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Tele2 : * Says board of Tele2 AB decided to recommend an increase in the ordinary
dividend of 9 percent to SEK 7.10 per share * Median forecast in Reuters poll of analysts was for dividend of 7.50 sek/share * Says board decided not to pay extraordinary dividend for 2012 * Says will seek to pay a progressive ordinary dividend of 50 pct or more of net income excluding one-off items
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday it's second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.