STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Tele2 : * Says board of Tele2 AB decided to recommend an increase in the ordinary

dividend of 9 percent to SEK 7.10 per share * Median forecast in Reuters poll of analysts was for dividend of 7.50 sek/share * Says board decided not to pay extraordinary dividend for 2012 * Says will seek to pay a progressive ordinary dividend of 50 pct or more of net income excluding one-off items